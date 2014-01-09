Wheel and axle failure suspected cause of derailment - CN Rail

TORONTO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - A wheel and axle failure is the suspected cause of Tuesday’s train derailment in New Brunswick, a Canadian National Railway spokesman said on Thursday, based on a preliminary investigation of the accident.

“Preliminary indications are that wheel failure, combined wheel/axle, but wheel failure, was the cause of the derailment. That’s based on the information that we’ve had so far,” said Jim Feeny, Director Public and Government Affairs, adding that the fire is still burning.