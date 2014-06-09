UPDATE 1-Train carrying propane derails in Canada, cars intact

(Identifies carrier, details on evacuation, company comment)

TORONTO, June 9 (Reuters) - A regional train carrying propane derailed in the eastern Canadian province of Nova Scotia, but none of the cars appeared to be damaged or leaking, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Monday.

Two people were on the train, which is operated by the Cape Breton and Central Nova Scotia Railway, and no injuries have been reported, said Corporal Scott MacRae.

Police have evacuated a handful homes in a 2.5 kilometer (1.5 mile) radius of the accident in West River Station, a rural area about 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

It was unclear exactly how many cars carrying propane derailed in the accident. Police said five cars were involved, while a company spokesman said seven cars derailed and that all were intact.

The derailment occurred at the 26th car in the 43-car freight train, said Denis Boucher, a spokesman for the regional carrier, which is owned by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. Genesee & Wyoming owns short line and regional freight railroads in Canada, the United States, Australia and Europe.

Police, fire services, emergency responders and environmental officials were on site at the accident and fire services would stay until the scene was cleaned up, MacRae added.

"It's believed the possibility of an explosion or fire is minimal," said MacRae.