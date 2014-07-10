FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CN Rail accident disrupts Canadian passenger train service
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

CN Rail accident disrupts Canadian passenger train service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 10 (Reuters) - A Canadian National Railway freight train derailed within the city limits of Brockville, in eastern Ontario, on Thursday, disrupting passenger train service in the Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal corridor.

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board said 26 cars were involved in the derailment and has sent a team of investigators to the site, about 115 kilometers (72 miles) south of Ottawa, the nation’s capital.

Passenger train service Via Rail alerted travelers on its website and on Twitter that “alternate transportation” would be provided.

A CN Rail spokeswoman said the derailment occurred around 4:10 a.m. (0810 GMT), and that derailed cars included two loaded auto carriers, 13 unloaded fuel tanks, and five cars carrying carbon powder.

Spokeswoman Lindsay Fedchyshyn said an initial assessment showed no leaks, and that the mainline between Toronto and Montreal would be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.