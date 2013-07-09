FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Derailed train's brakes were inspected one day prior to accident
#Canada
July 9, 2013 / 8:01 PM / 4 years ago

Derailed train's brakes were inspected one day prior to accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Transport Canada said on Tuesday the Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway train that derailed on the weekend in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, leaving 50 people dead or missing, had been inspected the day prior to the accident and no defects were found.

Officials of the agency that regulates Canada’s railways said at a news conference the inspection had included the train brakes.

The train slipped its brakes after being parked late on Friday and rolled driverless into the town near Quebec’s border with Maine. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
