FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Quebec locomotive inspected day before disaster, no problem seen
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 8, 2013 / 10:08 PM / 4 years ago

Quebec locomotive inspected day before disaster, no problem seen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 8 (Reuters) - Inspectors examined the locomotive involved in last weekend’s Quebec rail disaster the day before it derailed and exploded but found no problems with it, Canadian Transport Minister Denis Lebel told reporters on Monday.

Lebel said the train was inspected on Friday. Later that night, firemen put out an engine blaze on the train while it was parked and in the early hours of Saturday, it moved off driverless towards Lac-Megantic, the scene of the explosion.

“Transport Canada inspectors inspected the locomotive involved in this event just the day before it happened, on July 5, and found no deficiencies,” said Lebel. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.