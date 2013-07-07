FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian oil train was headed for Irving's Saint John refinery
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 7, 2013 / 7:17 PM / 4 years ago

Canadian oil train was headed for Irving's Saint John refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, July 7 (Reuters) - The crude oil train that derailed and exploded in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, on Saturday was destined for Irving Oil Ltd’s refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick, the company confirmed.

In a statement posted on its website on Sunday, Irving said the owners of the crude, who were not named, had confirmed the oil was being moved to the 300,000 barrel per day refinery, Canada’s largest.

Irving, privately owned, increased its use of less inexpensive inland crudes when the price of Brent crudes swelled above the price of North American oil. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.