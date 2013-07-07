Canadian oil train was headed for Irving's Saint John refinery

CALGARY, Alberta, July 7 (Reuters) - The crude oil train that derailed and exploded in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, on Saturday was destined for Irving Oil Ltd’s refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick, the company confirmed.

In a statement posted on its website on Sunday, Irving said the owners of the crude, who were not named, had confirmed the oil was being moved to the 300,000 barrel per day refinery, Canada’s largest.

Irving, privately owned, increased its use of less inexpensive inland crudes when the price of Brent crudes swelled above the price of North American oil. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Matthew Lewis)