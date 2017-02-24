BRIEF-Ormat Technologies says no discussions for sale of company or its business
* Ormat technologies inc. Responds to press reports about potential transaction
TORONTO Feb 24 Passenger and freight train service across south-eastern Ontario were halted on Friday following a power outage at Canadian National railway's rail traffic control center, a CN spokesman said.
"Our crews have been working to restore those systems and that is fully underway. Some of the trains have begun moving again," said CN's Patrick Waldron.
Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,253.00 points on Monday, helped by earnings updates and weak sterling, although motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change that could lead to higher payouts. * SHELL: A Nigerian court will rule on March 13 on a request by Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni to lift the temporary seizing of a long-di
LONDON, Feb 28 The "sheer intransigence" of Theresa May's British government over Brexit could lead to a second Scottish independence referendum, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday, warning time was running out for the country to change course.