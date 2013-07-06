FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian train exploded after conductor parked it -railroad
July 6, 2013 / 5:21 PM / in 4 years

Canadian train exploded after conductor parked it -railroad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - The train that derailed and exploded in Lac-Megantic, Canada, had been parked and the conductor was not aboard when “somehow, the train got released,” Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway, Inc Vice President Joseph McGonigle said on Saturday.

“We’re not sure what happened, but the engineer did everything by the book. He had parked the train and was waiting for his relief,” McGonigle said.

Several people were missing after the 1 a.m. (0500 GMT) explosion of four tank cars of petroleum products destroyed dozens buildings in the center of the town, town officials said. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
