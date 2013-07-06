Railway says has reports of deaths after Canada derailment

CALGARY, Alberta, July 6 (Reuters) - The Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway said it has had reports of a number of fatalities and injuries in Lac Megantic, Quebec, after one of its trains carrying crude oil derailed and exploded in the middle of a town on Saturday.

In a statement, the railway said the train had been stopped at 11:25 p.m. and tied down for a crew change at Nantes, 6.8 miles (11 km) west of Lac Megantic. The train, without a driver, rolled into the town where it derailed.

The company did not say why the train was able to move but expects to recover an event recorder on board the train. Thirteen cars of the train's 72 crude tankers were pulled away from the derailment site.