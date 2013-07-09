FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Transport Canada says hand brakes must be tested on parked train
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada
July 9, 2013 / 7:41 PM / in 4 years

Transport Canada says hand brakes must be tested on parked train

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Transport Canada, which regulates the country’s railways, said on Tuesday that there are no rules for the number of handbrakes needed to be set on a train to ensure it is safely parked, but engineers must perform a test.

Speaking to a news conference, Luc Bourdon, director-general of rail safety, said engineers must perform a push-pull test with a locomotive to ensure the train cannot move.

Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway officials have said handbrakes were applied on the train that rolled driverless into Lac-Megantic, Quebec on the weekend, leaving 50 people confirmed dead or still missing. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Gary Hill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.