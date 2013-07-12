Quebec train disaster investigation will 'change the industry'

LAC-MEGANTIC, Quebec, July 12 (Reuters) - The investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada into Saturday’s deadly train derailment that demolished the heart of the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic is likely to change the rail business, TSB investigator Glen Pilon said on Friday.

“I am confident that this will be an investigation that changes the industry,” Pilon told Reuters by telephone. He said policy recommendations would likely cover the braking system, tank survivability and possibly crew-size requirements.

“These are the main areas we are looking at,” he said.