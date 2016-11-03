(Adds quotes from transport minister, analyst, share prices)

By Allison Lampert

MONTREAL Nov 3 Canada will lift the limit for foreign investment in Canadian airlines to 49 percent from 25 percent to try to boost competition and cut fares, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said on Thursday.

Consumer advocates have long complained that high fares and airport fees make Canada a comparatively expensive country for air travel.

Garneau emphasized that no foreign individual or single group of international investors could own more than 25 percent of a Canadian airline.

"I expect fares to go down because of competition, and I expect more destination choices for Canadians," Garneau told reporters after a speech on the future of transportation policy.

He said the move would allow for the creation of new, low-cost airlines.

Air Canada, the country's largest carrier, was not immediately available for comment.

Lifting the investment threshold was one of the main recommendations in a review of transportation laws that Garneau received in February.

Garneau told reporters that the government would look at airport rents and security fees, which critics complain are too high, but made no commitments.

RBC Dominion analyst Walter Spracklin said the change would have very little impact.

"The difficulty start-ups have had in getting off the ground is not for lack of capital but rather, concerns about the risks of a new ultra low-cost carrier business model," he said in a note to clients.

Air Canada shares were down 1.7 percent on the Toronto stock exchange, while WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's other main carrier, dipped before edging up 0.1 percent.

Delta Air Lines Inc, United Continental Holdings Inc and American Airlines Group Inc did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether they were considering buying stakes in a Canadian airline in light of the higher investment cap.

Porter Airlines Chief Executive Officer Robert Deluce said the measures would have little impact because his privately held company had solid finances.

"For any (people) who are out there starting a new airline, it maybe gives them more opportunities," he said on the sidelines of the event where Garneau spoke. "It's a good positive step forwards."

Garneau said that although the new rules had not yet taken effect, he would allow two smaller airlines, Canada Jetlines and Enerjet, to seek additional foreign investment immediately.

"I'm doing this because I want more competition for the traveler," he said.