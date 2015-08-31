FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unstable antenna on Toronto Trump tower closes streets
August 31, 2015 / 2:13 PM / 2 years ago

Unstable antenna on Toronto Trump tower closes streets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A key intersection in Toronto’s financial district was closed due to an unstable antenna atop the 65-story Trump Hotel, police said on Monday, the latest in a string of problems with the three-year-old luxury building.

The Trump Tower is named after real estate mogul and Republican U.S. presidential primary front runner Donald Trump, and operated by the Trump Hotel Collection, which is presided over by Trump and his children. He does not own the building.

The street was closed shortly after 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), during the morning rush hour, and Toronto Police said on twitter that the street closure was due to an “unstable antenna.”

A woman who answered the phone at the hotel said the general manager and director of sales were in a meeting and not immediately available for comment.

Streets below the hotel and condominium tower have been closed several times over the past three years due to falling or unstable glass. The building is located at the corner of Bay and Adelaide streets, in the heart of the financial district.

In 2012, Donald Trump Jr shrugged off an incident of falling glass from the tower, saying “If you know anything about construction, that kind of thing just happens.” (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by James Dalgleish)

