Quebec's tax agency raids Uber's Montreal office
#Market News
May 14, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Quebec's tax agency raids Uber's Montreal office

Allison Lampert

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, May 14 (Reuters) - The tax authorities in the Canadian province of Quebec raided the Montreal offices of ride-hailing company Uber on Thursday in an investigation of possible tax-related infractions, the latest in a series of challenges to the pioneering online taxi firm.

Revenu Québec had two search warrants obtained under the Tax Administration Act, the agency said.

“The raids conducted today were designed to obtain proof for an investigation underway regarding these infractions,” the agency said in a statement.

A total of 20 investigators and computer specialists from Revenu Quebec were sent to Uber’s two Montreal offices. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Grant McCool)

