FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada approves Midwest uranium mine
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 7:01 PM / 5 years ago

Canada approves Midwest uranium mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian government has approved the environmental assessment of the Midwest uranium project in Saskatchewan after a six-year review on the impact of the joint venture owned by Areva SA and Denison Mines Corp .

Canada’s environment minister, Peter Kent, said on Wednesday that the uranium mining and milling project was “not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects.”

Areva and Denison confirmed the approval on Thursday.

Areva noted that numerous steps, including an updated feasibility study, will need to be taken before a production decision can be made.

The Midwest project, which has an indicated resource of 42.9 million pounds of uranium, is located near the McLean Lake mill in Canada’s uranium-rich Athabasca basin.

Areva holds a 69 percent stake in uranium deposit, while Canada’s Denison owns 25 percent. The remaining stake is held by a Japanese investment group.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.