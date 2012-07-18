Canada says wins softwood lumber case against United States

OTTAWA, July 18 (Reuters) - An international arbitrator has dismissed a complaint from the United States which accused Canadian exporters of violating an accord on softwood lumber exports, Ottawa said on Wednesday.

Washington had alleged Canadian producers were setting artificially low prices for wood from trees killed in a massive insect infestation in the Pacific province of British Columbia.

Canadian Trade Minister Ed Fast said in a statement that the London Court of International Arbitration had ruled in Canada’s favor. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)