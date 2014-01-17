FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada still expects U.S. approval of Keystone XL
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 4 years ago

Canada still expects U.S. approval of Keystone XL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper still believes Washington will ultimately approve TransCanada Corp’s proposed Keystone XL pipeline but would like a decision soon, his chief spokesman said on Friday.

Canada’s Foreign Minister bluntly told the United States on Thursday to end the “limbo” on the drawn-out approval process and conceded Washington might veto the project.

“The prime minister’s view has not changed on this,” said Jason MacDonald, Harper’s director of communications. “We’d like to see a decision, obviously sooner rather than later. And I think the prime minister’s view is still that we believe ultimately it will be approved.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.