Canada tells United States bluntly: decide on Keystone XL now
January 16, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 4 years ago

Canada tells United States bluntly: decide on Keystone XL now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Canada on Thursday bluntly told the United States to decide the fate of TransCanada Corp’s proposed Keystone XL pipeline, saying the drawn-out process on whether to approve the northern leg of the project was taking too long.

The U.S. decision on whether to give the green light has been delayed several times and is now not expected until later this year.

“The time for a decision on Keystone is now, even if it’s not the right one. We can’t continue in this state of limbo,” Canadian Foreign Minister John Baird said a speech in Washington.

