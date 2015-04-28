U.S., Canada will have oil train safety plan Friday -sources

WASHINGTON/OTTAWA (Reuters) - The top U.S. and Canadian transportation officials will meet in Washington on Friday to outline a cross-border oil train safety plan, a sign the two governments may have harmonized efforts for tougher cars and other measures to curb fiery derailments, said industry and government officials familiar with the proposal.

Canada Transport Minister Lisa Raitt and U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx are due to outline the plan together, though the details have not been confirmed, sources said.

Joint action would be the culmination of nearly two years of emergency orders and stopgap measures on both sides of the border aimed at preventing tragedies such as the 2013 Lac-Megantic disaster when 47 people were killed after an oil train exploded in the Quebec town.

Friday’s announcement could signal that the governments have overcome a disagreement over how fast to phase out older tank cars that have been deemed unfit for hauling crude oil.

Raitt said last month that existing cars could remain on the tracks through 2025 but safety officials on both sides of the border have said that timetable is too lax.

The National Transportation Safety Board, an independent agency that advises regulators, said this month that a five-year phase-in should be required. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has also faulted the proposed 10-year timeline.

The two governments have also grappled with setting speed restrictions on oil train deliveries in urban areas and whether to make an advanced braking system - known as electronically controlled pneumatic brakes - the industry standard.

They are not expected to address the question of crude oil volatility, according to industry sources.

Safety advocates and some lawmakers have beseeched federal regulators to insist that volatile gas be drained from crude oil out of North Dakota’s Bakken energy patch.

Transport Canada declined to comment for this story. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Transportation Department declined to confirm the Friday announcement plans.