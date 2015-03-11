FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada minister says oil train rule timing may differ from U.S.
March 11, 2015

Canada minister says oil train rule timing may differ from U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 11 (Reuters) - While the United States and Canada are near to agreement on a tougher standard for oil-by-rail tanker cars, they may diverge on the phase-in period, Transport Minister Lisa Raitt told Reuters on Wednesday.

She said they were close “on a tank car standard agreement, but not necessarily on the time frame. ... Time is of the essence for us.”

The new regulations will be stronger than the CPC-1232 standard for oil tank cars that Canada has already required to be implemented by 2017, Raitt said. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
