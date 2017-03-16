FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Canada's finmin says NAFTA can be improved, Trump-anxiety fading
March 16, 2017 / 4:04 PM / 5 months ago

Canada's finmin says NAFTA can be improved, Trump-anxiety fading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 16 (Reuters) - Canada's finance minister opened the door on Thursday to changing the North American Free Trade Agreement and said "anxiety" over the demands of new U.S. President Donald Trump was fading after positive meetings.

"Trump said... (NAFTA) needs to be tweaked. Our view is that something can always be improved," Canada's minister of finance Bill Morneau told a conference in Frankfurt, Germany.

He later added: "That anxiety is diminishing over time (after) positive meetings with President Trump and his team just a few weeks ago." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

