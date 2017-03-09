CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 Canadian Environment
Minister Catherine McKenna said on Thursday the "No. 1 focus" of
her government, including her department, is trade relations
with the United States, as Canada steels itself for possible
NAFTA renegotiation with its southern neighbor.
Canada sends 75 percent of its exports to the United States,
and U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to renegotiate the North
American Free Trade Agreement could negatively affect the
country's economy. Trump's laxer attitude toward environment
regulations also threatens to make Canada less competitive.
(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Leslie
Adler)