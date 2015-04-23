FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen to get Canadian financing for U.S., Mexico plants
April 23, 2015 / 4:00 AM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen to get Canadian financing for U.S., Mexico plants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Figures in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated)

OTTAWA, April 23 (Reuters) - German car maker Volkswagen AG will get 400 million Euros ($407 million) in trade financing from Canada to help expand its southern U.S. and Mexican operations and thereby generate business for Canadian firms, Ottawa said on Thursday.

The trade-financing agency Export Development Canada (EDC) said it would match Volkswagen with qualified small and medium-size Canadian companies.

“With the southern U.S. and Mexico increasingly becoming prime production locations for global automakers, EDC has a role to play in making sure Canadian companies have the opportunity and financial wherewithal to compete for that business,” Carl Burlock, EDC senior vice president, said in a statement.

Volkswagen said in March it would invest about $1 billion to expand its vehicle assembly plant in Mexico’s Puebla state.

An EDC spokesman said that since 2003, the agency had provided a total of C$33 billion ($27 billion) in financing for foreign companies, resulting in C$48.7 billion worth of contracts for Canadian firms.

($1=1.07 Euros)

$1=$1.22 Canadian Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Ted Botha

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
