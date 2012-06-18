Canada wins appeal over wheat board monopoly

OTTAWA, June 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s Conservative government on Monday won its appeal of a lower court declaration that said it had broken the law in the way it ended the Canadian Wheat Board’s grain marketing monopoly, Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz stated.

The wheat board monopoly is scheduled to end on Aug. 1. Backers of the wheat board are still pursuing a separate court case to try to get the law suspended.

The Dec. 7 Federal Court declaration said Ritz had broken the law by not consulting with the Canadian Wheat Board or holding a vote for farmers before moving to end the monopoly on marketing western wheat and barley.

The Federal Court of Appeal overturned that ruling on Monday.

“We are very pleased that the declaration has been overturned as we always expected it would be,” Ritz said in a statement.

“Today’s decision reinforces our belief that we must focus on the future opportunities that marketing freedom affords Western farmers, instead of trying to turn back the clock.” (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by David Gregorio)