Bank of Canada: Too early to tell economic impact of wildfire

OTTAWA, May 9 (Reuters) - It is too early to assess precisely the economic impact of the wildfire in Alberta, the Bank of Canada said on Monday, adding that it will have more to say in its interest rate decision later this month.

“Bank of Canada staff are closely analyzing these still-unfolding events, and we will have more to say on 25 May, and subsequently in the July MPR,” said Rebecca Ryall, spokeswoman at the bank, referring to the central bank’s Monetary Policy Report, which provides updated economic forecasts.