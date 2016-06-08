FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cenovus evacuates Pelican Lake oil sands project due to wildfire
#Market News
June 8, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

Cenovus evacuates Pelican Lake oil sands project due to wildfire

Nia Williams

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 8 (Reuters) - Oil sands producer Cenovus Energy has evacuated all 118 staff from its 23,000 barrel per day Pelican Lake project in northern Alberta after a wildfire was discovered near the facility on Tuesday afternoon, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Spokesman Brett Harris said as of 9 p.m. local time Tuesday all staff had been safely evacuated and operations shut down.

The Pelican Lake fire is around 160 kilometers (100 miles) southwest of the massive wildfire still burning east of Fort McMurray, Alberta, which last month forced 90,000 residents to flee the city and shut down more than a million barrels per day of oil sands output.

Harris said the wildfire is approximately 1 kilometer from Pelican Lake and there was no damage to Cenovus’s facilities or infrastructure. The thermal project produces heavy oil. (Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

