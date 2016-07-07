FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alberta wildfires Canada's costliest disaster at C$3.58 bln- report
July 7, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

Alberta wildfires Canada's costliest disaster at C$3.58 bln- report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, July 7 (Reuters) - Insured losses from the May wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alberta, are expected to total C$3.58 billion ($2.76 billion), making it the costliest-ever Canadian natural disaster, an industry group for the country's insurers said on Thursday.

The losses exceed the North American ice storm in 1998 and the Alberta floods of 2013, which both cost about C$1.9 billion, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada. The biggest insurance loss from a wildfire had been the C$700 million from the one in Slave Lake, Alberta, in 2011. ($1 = 1.2986 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
