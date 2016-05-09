UPDATE 1-Canadian oil prices jump as traders brace for supply constraint

* June Syn trades at $2.65/bbl over WTI

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Canadian crude prices climbed further on Monday as a raging wildfire in northern Alberta entered a second week and traders braced for possible supply constraints as the blaze had spurred some producers to shut facilities as a precaution.

Canadian prices rallied during the latter half of last week as a number of producers, including Suncor Energy Inc and Shell, took some 1 million barrels a day of capacity offline as a precaution due to the fast-spreading fire. That was about half the total output from Canada’s oil sands.

Officials said on Sunday they were more optimistic about handling Canada’s most destructive wildfire in recent memory. However, it still was not known when energy companies would restart operations at affected sites or when Fort McMurray’s 88,000 evacuated residents could return.

The fires continued to burn on Monday, but officials were hopeful that cooler weather and the potential for rain later in the week would aid in fighting the blaze.

Western Canadian Select (WCS) heavy blend crude for June delivery traded as strongly as $11.00 a barrel under the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.

That was the narrowest discount since June 2015, though it last traded at a $11.45/bbl discount to U.S. crude. It settled at a $11.95-a-barrel discount on Friday.

Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for June traded at as high as a $3.00 a barrel premium to U.S. crude, and last traded at a $2.40 a barrel premium. It settled at a $2.45 a barrel premium on Friday. (Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Meredith Mazzilli)