Suncor says power-plant restart is preparation for getting online
May 13, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

Suncor says power-plant restart is preparation for getting online

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy said on Friday that the recent restart of a cogeneration plant at its Firebag site is “part of preparing to get our operations back online,” a company spokeswoman said in an email.

Several Suncor Energy Inc locations have been idled, with production shut in, after the devastating wildfire that knocked out more than a million barrels of daily production in the oil sands.

Suncor’s Firebag location is north of Fort McMurray, the location of the fire. Reuters reported on Friday that Firebag had restarted its plant.

Reporting By Nia Williams in Calgary and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

