June 8, 2016 / 3:46 PM / in a year

Insurance payouts from Fort McMurray wildfire seen above C$4 bln-broker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Insurance losses from the wildfire in May in the Canadian city of Fort McMurray are likely to total more than C$4 billion ($3.15 billion), reinsurance broker Aon Benfield said on Wednesday.

The fire charred more than 580,000 hectares of land and destroyed at least 10 percent of Fort McMurray, including more than 2,400 homes and other structures, the broker said in its monthly global catastrophe report. ($1 = 1.2698 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Lawrence White)

