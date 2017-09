CALGARY, Alberta, May 5 (Reuters) - Midstream energy company Keyera Corp said its South Cheecham rail and truck terminal, 75 km (47 miles) south of Fort McMurray, Alberta, has been evacuated and shut down as a precaution against the uncontrolled wildfire raging in the oil sands region.

South Cheecham is a joint venture between Keyera Corp and Enbridge Inc. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)