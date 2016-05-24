FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Oil operations restart as Alberta fire threat wanes
May 24, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Oil operations restart as Alberta fire threat wanes

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(Adds Imperial oil operations restart)
    May 24 (Reuters) - Oil companies are restarting operations and evacuation orders for work camps are
being lifted near Fort McMurray, Alberta, as wildfires burning around the Canadian oil sands hub for most
of May have stopped growing, officials said.
    The shutdown at major oil sites as a result of the wildfires has cut daily production by more than 1
million barrels, officials said. About half of the nation's oil sands capacity remains shut, according to
Reuters calculations. The fires now cover about 500,000 hectares (1,930 square miles).
    Camps near Nexen's Long Lake and ConocoPhillips's Surmont facilities, both of which had stopped
production due to the fires, were cleared to reopen, along with camps near Enbridge Inc's Cheecham
terminal, which the company has said was returning to full service.

    The following is a list of what oil producers and pipeline companies have said about nearby operations:
     
    
 Operator         Asset             Status            Size of cut   Total capacity     Date    Link to
                                                                                               story
 Athabasca Oil    Hangingstone      Resumed           12,000 bpd    12,000 bpd by Q4   24-May              
 Corp             project           operations                      2016                       
 Suncor Energy    Main mining site  Beginning         350,000 bpd   350,000 bpd. Was   24-May             
 Inc              and MacKay River  process of                      operating at               
                  and Firebag       staged restart                  reduced rate               
                  thermal oil       of operations                   before closure             
                  sands                                                                        
 Connacher Oil    Great Divide      Output cut        6,000 bpd     14,000 bpd in Q4   5-May   
 and Gas Ltd                                                        2015                       
                                                                                               
 Syncrude         Aurora bitumen    Planning          315,000 bpd   315,000 bpd        6-May               
                  mine              restart, no                                                            
                                    timeline yet                                               
                  Other operations                                                             
                  at minimal levels                                                            
 ConocoPhillips   Surmount          Work camps        30,000 bpd    30,000 bpd         24-May              
                                    reopening                                                  
 Shell            Muskeg River and  Restarted at      255,000 bpd   255,000 bpd        17-May              
                  Jackpine          unspecified                                                
                                    reduced rate; co                                           
                                    says operations                                            
                                    not under threat                                           
                                    currently                                                  
 Statoil          Leismer facility  Now producing     7,000         20,000             24-May              
                                    13,000 bpd                                                 
 Imperial Oil     Kearl operation   Restarted         Unspecified   12,000 bpd in Q4   9-May              
                                    limited                         2016                       
                                    operations                                                 
 Husky Energy     Sunrise           Shut              30,000        30,000             8-May               
                                                                                                           
 Nexen            Long Lake         Work camps        50,000        50,000 bpd. Was    24-May              
                                    reopening                       operating at               
                                                                    reduced rate               
                                                                    before closure             
 Canadian         Horizon           Output cut; co    Unspecified                      17-May              
 Natural                            says fire a                                                
 Resources Ltd                      'safe distance'                                            
                                    from site                                                  
 PIPELINES                                                                                     
 Enbridge Inc     Cheecham          Steadily                                           12-May              
                  terminal and      resuming service                                           
                  pipelines                                                                    
 Inter Pipeline   Corridor          Ready to be reopened when                          5-May               
 Ltd              pipeline          Shell's resumes                                            
                  Polaris diluent   Reopened after one-day                             5-May   
                  pipeline          shutdown                                                   
 Keyera Corp      South Cheecham    Shut                                               5-May               
                  rail and truck                                                               
                  terminal                                                                     
 
        

    
 (Reporting by Barani Krishnan in New York, Ethan Lou, Euan Rocha and Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto, Nia
Williams and Eric M. Johnson in Calgary; Compiled by David Gaffen and Josephine Mason in New York; Editing
by Alan Crosby and Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
