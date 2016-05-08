UPDATE 1-Alberta oil sands producers shut most power generation due to wildfires

(Adds rise in generation capacity to 23 pct from 18 pct previously) May 8 (Reuters) - Cogeneration power plants in the fire-ravaged Canadian oil town of Fort McMurray, Alberta, were operating at about 23 percent of capacity by Sunday afternoon, up from around 18 percent earlier in the day, as demand for power rose in the region even as a wildfire forced oil sands producers there to shut their operations. For a factbox on crude oil production in the area, see: Cogeneration plants produce electricity and steam. The electricity powers oil sands operations, with any surplus energy sold to the local grid, while the steam is used to cook the oil sands to produce crude. There are about 3,200 MW of power cogeneration capacity serving the oil sands industry in the province of Alberta, about two-thirds of which is located in the Fort McMurray area. Of the roughly 2,400 MW of cogeneration capacity in the fire-ravaged area, about 650 MW was operating on Friday afternoon, while less than 400 MW was operating on Sunday morning, according to data from the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO), the operator of the province's power grid. By 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), nearly 560 MW was being generated, AESO spokeswoman Angela Anderson told Reuters. "I don't think it's a case of the plants that were offline coming back, but rather a rise in generation demand seen by those still operating," Anderson said. "Mind you, the numbers can change by the minute, although the capacity we have now is definitely much lower than what it should be." Before the fire reached Fort McMurray, the cogeneration units in the area were producing about 1,300 MW of power, according to local media reports. Following is a list of some of the cogeneration facilities in Alberta and their operating status on Friday and Sunday from the AESO: Plant Capacity Production Production Location Owner/Operator Apr 8 at Apr 6 at 1600 EDT 1430 EDT MW MW MW ATCO Scotford Upgrader 195 115 117 Fort Saskatchewan ATCO Base Plant 50 4 6 Fort McMurray area Suncor CNRL Horizon 103 93 95 Fort McMurray area Horizon Oil Sands Firebag 473 0 53 Fort McMurray area Suncor Foster Creek 98 72 70 Bonnyville Syncrude Kearl 84 0 28 Fort McMurray area Imperial Oil/Exxon Mobil Lindbergh 16 14 14 Lindbergh Pengrowth Energy MEG1 Christina Lake 202 153 158 Christiana Lake MEG Energy MacKay River 197 1 1 Fort McMurray area Suncor Mahkeses 180 154 157 Cold Lake Imperial Oil Muskeg River 202 140 110 Fort McMurray area ATCO/SaskPower Nabiye 195 157 160 Cold Lake Imperial Oil Nexen Inc #2 220 0 0 Fort McMurray area OPTI/Nexen Poplar Creek 376 152 156 Fort McMurray area TransAlta Primrose #1 100 79 80 Bonnyville ATCO/Canadian Natural Resources Syncrude #1 510 0 207 Fort McMurray area Syncrude Total 3,201 1,126 1,412 (Reporting by Barani Krishnan and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Digby Lidstone and Peter Cooney)