UPDATE 1-Alberta oil sands producers shut most power generation due to wildfires
May 8, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Alberta oil sands producers shut most power generation due to wildfires

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Adds rise in generation capacity to 23 pct from 18 pct previously)
    May 8 (Reuters) - Cogeneration power plants in the fire-ravaged Canadian oil town of Fort McMurray,
Alberta, were operating at about 23 percent of capacity by Sunday afternoon, up from around 18 percent
earlier in the day, as demand for power rose in the region even as a wildfire forced oil sands
producers there to shut their operations.
    For a factbox on crude oil production in the area, see: 
    Cogeneration plants produce electricity and steam. The electricity powers oil sands operations,
with any surplus energy sold to the local grid, while the steam is used to cook the oil sands to
produce crude.
    There are about 3,200 MW of power cogeneration capacity serving the oil sands industry in the
province of Alberta, about two-thirds of which is located in the Fort McMurray area.
    Of the roughly 2,400 MW of cogeneration capacity in the fire-ravaged area, about 650 MW was
operating on Friday afternoon, while less than 400 MW was operating on Sunday morning, according to
data from the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO), the operator of the province's power grid.
    By 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), nearly 560 MW was being generated, AESO spokeswoman Angela Anderson told
Reuters.
    "I don't think it's a case of the plants that were offline coming back, but rather a rise in
generation demand seen by those still operating," Anderson said. "Mind you, the numbers can change by
the minute, although the capacity we have now is definitely much lower than what it should be."
    Before the fire reached Fort McMurray, the cogeneration units in the area were producing about
1,300 MW of power, according to local media reports.
    Following is a list of some of the cogeneration facilities in Alberta and their operating status on
Friday and Sunday from the AESO:
        
 Plant                   Capacity  Production  Production  Location            Owner/Operator
                                    Apr 8 at    Apr 6 at                       
                                    1600 EDT    1430 EDT                       
                            MW         MW          MW                          
 ATCO Scotford Upgrader    195        115         117      Fort Saskatchewan   ATCO
 Base Plant                 50         4           6       Fort McMurray area  Suncor
 CNRL Horizon              103         93          95      Fort McMurray area  Horizon Oil Sands
 Firebag                   473         0           53      Fort McMurray area  Suncor
 Foster Creek               98         72          70      Bonnyville          Syncrude
 Kearl                      84         0           28      Fort McMurray area  Imperial Oil/Exxon Mobil
 Lindbergh                  16         14          14      Lindbergh           Pengrowth Energy
 MEG1 Christina Lake       202        153         158      Christiana Lake     MEG Energy
 MacKay River              197         1           1       Fort McMurray area  Suncor
 Mahkeses                  180        154         157      Cold Lake           Imperial Oil
 Muskeg River              202        140         110      Fort McMurray area  ATCO/SaskPower
 Nabiye                    195        157         160      Cold Lake           Imperial Oil
 Nexen Inc #2              220         0           0       Fort McMurray area  OPTI/Nexen
 Poplar Creek              376        152         156      Fort McMurray area  TransAlta
 Primrose #1               100         79          80      Bonnyville          ATCO/Canadian Natural
                                                                               Resources
 Syncrude #1               510         0          207      Fort McMurray area  Syncrude
                                                                               
                                                                               
 Total                    3,201      1,126       1,412                         
                                                                               
                                                                               
 
 (Reporting by Barani Krishnan and Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Digby Lidstone and Peter
Cooney)

