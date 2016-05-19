Canadian crude rises after Syncrude extends force majeure

* WCS for July last traded at $12/bbl discount to WTI * Syn for June last traded $3.20/bbl over WTI * Syn for July last traded $3.25/bbl over WTI By Catherine Ngai NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - Canadian crude prices rose on Thursday after a major producer extended its force majeure for May deliveries, warning customers that they should expect no further shipments for the month. The Syncrude project in northern Alberta extended its force majeure on Thursday, trading sources said, as a raging wildfire in Alberta has reduced output capacity from the vast oil sands by more than 1 million barrels per day. Despite the extended outage, Alberta officials said on Thursday, the oil sands facilities should face no further threat and that workers were expected to return to Fort McMurray on Friday to resume restoration work. Overall, trading in Canada crude was fairly robust despite the second half of the month being generally inactive. Traders said they were still concerned about when production from certain facilities would come back online. Syncrude for June delivery traded last at $3.20 a barrel over the U.S. West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers, after settling at a $2.50 premium on Wednesday. Syncrude for July traded at $3.25 a barrel over WTI, compared with $3.00 a barrel the day prior. Western Canadian Select for July last traded at $12.00 a barrel discount to U.S. crude futures, with trades as strong as $11.90 a barrel discount in the day. It settled at $12.10 a barrel below U.S. crude futures on Wednesday. (Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)