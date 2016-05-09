Shell restarts some production at Alberta oil sands project

TORONTO, May 9 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc has restarted production at a reduced rate at its Albian oil sands mining operation in Alberta, it said on Monday, even as many energy companies remain offline after a major wildfire ravaged the area.

The company said it will fly in and fly out staff to help resume operations over the coming days and weeks. Locally based employees may choose to support operations only if they are willing and available, it said. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Sandra Maler)