Wind Mobile to boycott spectrum auction - CEO
March 14, 2012 / 9:35 PM / in 6 years

Wind Mobile to boycott spectrum auction - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Wind Mobile, a relative newcomer to Canada’s telecom industry, will boycott an upcoming auction of wireless spectrum because the rules do not give enough bandwidth to smaller players.

“As I understand that cap system, we will not bid,” Wind Mobile chief executive officer Anthony Lacavera told Reuters on Wednesday. He said that proposed 10 MHz blocks of spectrum would not be enough for his company to build a long-term evolution (LTE) network to compete with dominant industry players.

