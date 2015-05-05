Canada to limit wholesale wireless rates charged by big firms

GATINEAU, Quebec, May 5 (Reuters) - Canada will limit the wholesale wireless rates that major firms charge their rivals as part of a push to boost competition in the telecommunications sector, the country’s broadcast regulator said on Tuesday.

The move means that the three companies that dominate the market - Telus Corp, BCE Inc and Rogers Communications Inc - will have to charge lower rates than at present. This is designed to allow smaller firms to expand. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by G Crosse)