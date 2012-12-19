FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada to appeal WTO ruling against Ontario green energy program
December 19, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

Canada to appeal WTO ruling against Ontario green energy program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Canada will appeal a decision by the World Trade Organization which said the province of Ontario’s move to pay green energy companies more for their electricity broke WTO rules, the federal trade ministry said on Wednesday.

The WTO largely backed complaints from Japan and the European Union that the program discriminated unfairly against foreign companies.

“The government of Canada will be appealing the decision as requested by the government of Ontario,” said Caitlin Workman, a spokeswoman for the federal trade ministry.

