WTO rules against Canada in renewable energy case
December 19, 2012 / 3:46 PM / in 5 years

WTO rules against Canada in renewable energy case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - A World Trade Organization adjudication panel has largely backed complaints by Japan and the European Union against a renewable energy programme in the Canadian province of Ontario, the WTO said on Wednesday.

The panel ruled that Ontario’s renewable energy scheme had breached some WTO rules but they could not agree whether it constituted an illegal subsidy. Either side can appeal.

The case was closely watched because it deals with “local content requirements”, which is the subject of several other disagreements that could potentially be brought to the WTO judges. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)

