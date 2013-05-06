Canada loses WTO appeal in renewable energy case, EU says

BRUSSELS, May 6 (Reuters) - Canada has lost an appeal at the World Trade Organization in a landmark case over incentives for electricity producers, the European Union said on Monday, ahead of the official publication of the appeal decision.

Japan and the European Union brought the case over a scheme intended to promote green energy in the province of Ontario.

They said the incentives were illegal because they discriminated against foreign firms, a complaint that was upheld by a WTO adjudication panel in December 2012. (Reporting by Robin Emmott, writing by Tom Miles in Geneva; editing by Rex Merrifield)