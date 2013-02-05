FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2013 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

WestJet flies fuller planes in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada’s second-largest carrier, said on Tuesday its January load factor, or the percentage of available seats filled with paying customers, was a record 80.9 percent, up from 79.9 percent a year before.

Traffic, as measured by revenue passenger miles, climbed 7.7 percent year over year, while capacity, which is measured in available seat miles, was up 6.4 percent from a year before.

Shares of WestJet, which will report its 2012 fourth quarter and year-end results on Wednesday, closed at C$21.83 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.

