FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air Canada, WestJet fly fuller planes in December
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2013 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

Air Canada, WestJet fly fuller planes in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Air Canada and WestJet Airlines , Canada’s largest airlines, flew more passengers in December.

Air Canada, the country’s biggest airline, said its load factor, or the percentage of available seats filled with paying customers, rose to 82.1 percent in December from 81 percent a year earlier.

Traffic increased 3.2 percent as capacity, measured in available seat miles, rose 1.8 percent.

Calgary-based WestJet, Canada’s No. 2 carrier, said its load factor rose to 81.9 percent from 80.9 percent.

Traffic was up 7.2 percent, while capacity rose 6 percent.

Air Canada’s shares closed at C$1.77 and those of WestJet closed at C$20.21 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.