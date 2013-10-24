FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada Bread agrees to sell pasta business to Spain's Ebro
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2013 / 12:28 PM / 4 years ago

Canada Bread agrees to sell pasta business to Spain's Ebro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Canada Bread Co, which is majority-owned by Maple Leaf Foods Inc, said on Thursday it agreed to sell its Olivieri Foods fresh pasta and sauce business to Ebro Foods SA of Spain for about C$120 million ($115.51 million).

The move comes days after Canadian food processor Maple Leaf said it might sell its controlling stake in Canada Bread as it decides whether to exit the bakery goods business and focus on meat products.

Toronto-based Canada Bread said the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close by the end of 2013.

Olivieri Foods accounted for less than 10 percent of Canada Bread’s revenue in 2012. The company also sells bread under the Dempsters brand and other food products under banners such as POM, Ben’s and Sunmaid.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.