FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada Bread profit falls on high input costs
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada Bread profit falls on high input costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canada Bread Co Ltd’s quarterly earnings fell by 36 percent, hurt by changes in its manufacturing network and higher input costs in its frozen bakery products.

For the fourth-quarter, the company’s net income was C$7.8 million, or 31 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$13.8 million, or 54 Canadian cents a share, in the year-ago period.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 67 Canadian cents a share.

Sales at Canada Bread, which is 90 percent owned by Maple Leaf Foods Inc, rose 2 percent to C$400.3 million.

Maple Leaf also reported lower earnings on Tuesday as high costs hurt the profitability of its prepared meats and baked goods business.

Shares of the company closed at C$44.01 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.