Canada Goose posts bigger loss in 1st-earnings report after debut

June 2 (Reuters) - Canadian apparel maker Canada Goose , which went public in March, reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss as expenses rose.

The company's net loss was C$23.4 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of C$9.2 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Selling, general and administrative costs doubled to C$54.7 million in the latest quarter.