3 months ago
Canada Goose posts bigger loss in 1st-earnings report after debut
June 2, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 3 months ago

Canada Goose posts bigger loss in 1st-earnings report after debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Canadian apparel maker Canada Goose , which went public in March, reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss as expenses rose.

The company's net loss was C$23.4 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of C$9.2 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Selling, general and administrative costs doubled to C$54.7 million in the latest quarter.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

