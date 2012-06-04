FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada Lithium gets license for Quebec mine
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2012 / 7:00 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada Lithium gets license for Quebec mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 4 (Reuters) - Shares of Canada Lithium Corp rose 16 percent on Monday, after the company said it had received the mining license for its Quebec Lithium project in the eastern Canadian province.

Canada Lithium expects to start up the mine and processing plant at the end of this year, with initial production expected in the first quarter of 2013.

The Quebec Lithium mine is currently under construction near Val D‘or, some 525 kilometers (325 miles) northwest of Montreal.

The hard rock project, which will produce some 20,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate a year, is on track to cost $207 million to build, the company said.

Lithium demand has grown in recent years on a surging lithium ion battery market. Lithium ion batteries power technologies from smartphones to electric vehicles.

Canada Lithium’s stock was up 16 percent at 43.5 Canadian cents on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Shares are down 12 percent so far this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.