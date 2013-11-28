FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian pension fund to invest $200 mln in JV with India's Shapoorji
November 28, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Canadian pension fund to invest $200 mln in JV with India's Shapoorji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) plans to invest $200 million for an 80 percent stake in a joint venture with India’s Shapoorji Pallonji Group to buy real estate assets in Asia’s third-largest economy.

The joint venture will invest in leased, income-producing office buildings, according to a joint statement by the companies issued on Thursday.

With a turnover of $2.5 billion, Shapoorji’s businesses include real estate development, construction, infrastructure, biofuels and agriculture, and shipping and logistics.

The Canadian pension fund had assets worth C$192.8 billion ($182.14 billion) as on Sept. 30, of which C$22 billion was invested in real estate. ($1 = 1.0586 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Indulal P.M.; Editing by Anand Basu)

