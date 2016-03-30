FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CPPIB invests 480 mln euros for LeasePlan acquisition
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 30, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

CPPIB invests 480 mln euros for LeasePlan acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said it invested 480 million euros ($544 million) to support the acquisition of Dutch car leasing company LeasePlan by a consortium of investors.

A group of investors agreed in July to buy LeasePlan for about 3.7 billion euros from Global Mobility Holding, a joint venture between Volkswagen and banker Friedrich von Metzler.

The consortium of investors includes Dutch pension fund service provider PGGM, Denmark’s largest pension fund ATP and Goldman Sachs. ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.