BRIEF-Canada Post segment reports Q3 loss before tax $129 mln
November 21, 2013 / 5:55 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Canada Post segment reports Q3 loss before tax $129 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Canada Post Corp : * Segment reports a $129-million loss before tax in third quarter as lettermail

volumes fall * Says reported a loss before tax of $109 million for Q3, compared to a loss

before tax of $145 million in Q3 2012 * Says Q3 transaction mail volumes fell by 73 million pieces or 7.3 per cent

compared to the same period last year * In early 2014, expects to reach maximum legislated pension relief from

special payments to cut $5.9 billion solvency deficit in pension plan * Productivity improvements and a reduction in headcount contributed to reducing Canada Post segment’s labour costs by 2.9 percent in Q3 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
