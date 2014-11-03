FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
St. Lawrence Seaway workers go to arbitration, averting strike
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 3, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

St. Lawrence Seaway workers go to arbitration, averting strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The union that represents workers along the St. Lawrence Seaway has agreed to take a contract dispute to arbitration, avoiding a strike that would have shut the waterway linking the Great Lakes and the Atlantic Ocean.

The union, Unifor, announced the news in a statement on Sunday evening. It had previously set a strike deadline for Monday.

“We have been meeting night and day the past week to reach a deal, and came to the conclusion that arbitration was the best way to resolve remaining issues,” Unifor National Representative Joel Fournier said in the statement.

Some 460 Unifor members work for the not-for-profit St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.